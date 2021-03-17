Continental rolls out new Ruban and eRuban Plus tyres

Share Facebook

Continental has unveiled two additions to its range of bicycle tyres in a new product category for the brand: the ‘SUV-Allrounder.’

The new Ruban and eRuban Plus have been designed for “outstanding performance both on and off-road for the rider who’s ready for anything”.

The Ruban prototype tyre was one of the first products sent to members of the brands ‘Continental Insider’ initiative, which aims to strengthen awareness of its products and relationships with its dealer network. Members received exclusive access to the Ruban prototype ahead of its launch this year to try it and share their questions and feedback with Continental.

The range comprises the Ruban, available in either a clincher or tubeless-ready version, alongside an e-bike specific eRuban Plus clincher tyre that’s certified for S-Pedelecs. “With a chunky width, knobbly tread pattern to stay on track whilst cornering and the option to go tubeless ready, the Ruban is unashamedly MTB in its look and feel,” said a Continental statement. “But unlike MTB tyres that drop off speed when faced with tarmac, a fast-rolling, energy-saving centre area enables the Ruban and eRuban Plus to comfortably switch terrain without compromising on capability.”

The Ruban and eRuban Plus feature the PureGrip Compound, ShieldWall system, PolyX Breaker and Plus Breaker. Both tyres have the option of a reflective sidewall in the clincher versions to give added visibility to riders on busy urban streets.

Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s global head of marketing bicycle tyres, said: “It’s exciting for us as a brand to develop into this relatively untapped category to create tyres that give confidence to cyclists to choose the route they want and not be let down by their components. We can’t wait to see where the Ruban and eRuban Plus take our riders.”

Ruban key features:

– Clincher or tubeless ready

– Weight: starting from 670g

– Dimensions: between 27.5 x 2.1 to 29 x 2.6

– 3/180 TPI

– PSI: between 20-44 to 44-58

– ETRTO: between 54-584 to 65-622

– Pure Grip Compound

– Shield Wall System (tubeless ready version only)

– Reflective sidewall option available (clincher version only)

– Suitable for e-bikes up to 25 km/h

eRuban Plus key features:

– Clincher

– Weight: starting from 790g

– Dimensions: between 26 x 2.3 to 29 x 2.6

– 3/180 TPI

– PSI: between 29-44 to 44-58

– ETRTO: between 54-584 to 65-622

– Reflective sidewall option available

– Pure Grip Compound

– PolyX Breaker

– Plus Breaker

– Suitable for e-bikes and s-pedelecs up to 45km/h

To promote the new tyres, Continental has created a campaign video featuring world-class rider Matt Jones (Continental MTB ambassador). The video depicts Jones as a not-so-typical commuter, showing that just one tyre can give the rider the freedom to choose either rural or urban riding. Watch the Ruban and eRuban Plus launch video now.

The Ruban range is available to buy now from international Continental distributors.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: