COREbike 2022 preview: Ison Distribution

For 2022, Ison Distribution will continue to display all its exclusive and in house brands in both the Hungaroring and Indy rooms. On display will be no less than 24 brands across the two rooms, with everything from Halo wheels through to MRP suspension, Princeton CarbonWorks wheels and All-City bikes and that is just a small fraction of the brands on show.

From its stable of brands, Ison Distribution will be highlighting the following:

– Halo Wheels – We will be showing our unrivalled range of quality wheels for all disciplines. Ranging from BMX to carbon road, we offer wheels to fit any IBD’s requirements. We will be offering dealers at first look at the new and improved Carbaura V2 road disc wheels that now include 35mm, 50mm and 80mm depths and a brand-new carbon gravel wheelset, the Carbaura XCD, along with some of the hi-profile MTB wheelsets – such as the Chaos DJs, Vortex and Gravitas. We will also be showing our increasing range of tubeless-ready Gravel tyres for the first time.

– Gusset Components – ID will be displaying the tried and tested S2 range as used by our athletes Matt Jones, Tom Cardy and Finley Davies (to name a few), as well as our new to the range Beard bars, New Slim Jim pedals in both nylon and CNC Alloy.

– Gusset Grips – Kenny will be on hand to showcase the extensive range of premium quality

Gusset grips that are used by some of the best in the business including local legends Matt Jones and Scott Beaumont! Great design, premium materials, well packaged and with excellent dealer margins. Special Core buy-in packages will be available.

– Genetic Components – Offering a full range of lightweight finishing kits and accessories, as well as our award-winning gravel bars. Add to this, our public launch of the new STV seat post means there has never been a better time to add Genetic Components to your store’s range plan.

– Passport – Our in-house design team have been busy adding exciting new products to the portfolio, with the addition of a bottle and tool keg which is being shown for the first time. These will be alongside our trusted and well-reviewed Bike Packing range. Dealers will also be able to access our stock-in promotion on our increasingly popular range of quality touring and commuting saddles and grips.

– Light Blue Urban – We will also be displaying our premium lightweight alloy urban bikes, which offer an impressive range of step-through and diamond frames. Allowing every IBD to sell fantastic looking, feature-packed bikes for the urban cyclist.

And in addition to its house brands, Ison Distribution will be displaying the following exclusive brands:

– All-City – a boutique finish US brand of hi-end steel (and Ti) frames and bikes that is ideal for the new wave of cyclists looking to head away from the ‘fantastic plastic.’ We will be featuring the new colourway option of the ever-popular Zig Zag and Gorilla Monsoon, as well as a dream build Titanium Cosmic Stallion.

– Benno Bikes – a typical e-bike offers a nice ride, but not much utility. A cargo e-bike carries heavy loads but can be difficult to manoeuvre. We believe what people really need is an everyday e-bike engineered with the perfect blend of ride dynamics, cargo capacity and good looks. Awesome agility with the ability to carry exactly what you need. We call it Etility Design and it’s at the heart of every Benno e-bike.

On display will be all four models from the Benno range, including the new performance model of the Boost. COREbike represents an opportunity for interested dealers to get on board with Benno as an appointed stockist for your area for this growing sector of the market.

– BZ Optics – Australia’s innovative hi-performance sports glasses that appeal to the large

numbers of over 40s that need to use reading glasses to bring maps and computers into focus when cycling. This will be the first outing for BZ’s new LJM model of photochromic/bifocal sports glasses, with this model being designed to best suit those with a smaller face.

– Dia-Compe – We will be showing a condensed core range of products, which highlights why Dia-Compe is the perfect brand to accompany any workshop and retailer who specialises in frame builds. The ‘retro’ component ranges are especially popular, with items such as Hooded brake levers, Centre Pull brakes and power-shift friction Gear levers.

– Fidlock – with more than 10 million magnetic helmet buckles in use, Fidlock has already made a name for itself in the bike industry, they are a market leader in Germany when it comes to school bag fasteners. Fidlock’s exclusive range of magnetic fixing bottles, seat packs, phone cases and accessories has taken the market by storm. The new Twist Eco System and its new 800ml Twist bottle are being shown for the first time at Core. Also on show are the Vacuum range of accessories including phone cases for the latest smartphones, using Fidlock’s magnetic vacuum technology to create a range of adaptors and brackets for your smartphone, including bar mount, car vent mount and desktop solutions so you can mount your phone wherever you like without having to remove the case.

– HT Pedals – With some exciting news due to be released, we cannot say too much for now, but visit us to find out more.

– MRP Suspension – This will be the UK launch of the Baxter II, an eagerly awaited update upon the first gravel suspension fork that entered the market back in 2019. MRP will also be launching their custom finish ‘ShredKOTE’ platform for their US-made range of MTB suspension forks.

– MRP Drive Train – The market-leading range of chain devices will also be on show for dealers who wish to cater for the increasing numbers of frustrated MTB riders that are fed up with ‘dropping their chain’.

– Princeton CarbonWorks – We will be showing ‘probably’ the fastest TT wheelset in the world, the MACH 7580 and BLUR. This wheelset won the UCI road world time trial champs and has been proven on the world’s stage with team Ineos.

– Redshift – Innovative bicycle components, such as the market-leading ShockStop suspension stem and Kitchen Sink bars. Ison Distribution will be displaying the brand-new PRO ShockStop suspension stem alongside all the other bar accessories within the range.

– Renthal – With its tried and testing component range, proven the world over by some of the world’s greatest cycling athletes. Add to that, an incredibly special bike being present, there is every reason why you should stop by and chat to Ian from Renthal in the Ison rooms.

– Rohloff – We will once again be joined by Stewart from Rohloff who will be on hand to answer any dealer questions or enquiries about the brand and products. We will have a range of Speedhubs on display and have a bike set up to show how neat this iconic hub really is. With so many drive trains being in short supply, and prices continuing to rocket, more and more cyclists are ‘opening their eyes’ to the performance and reliability advantages of running a 14 spd Speedhub transmission.

– SP Dynamo – We will present a key selection of the vast SP dynamo hub range. (SP Dynamo hubs are also available incorporated into a selection of Halo wheels). For the first time, we will have the DS-4 dynamo light on display, a new 290 lumen light from SP.

– Squire will be unveiling their 2022 range of bike locks at this year’s show with the addition of some exciting new products. Squire’s unrivalled range of toughness guaranteed locks offer the best in Sold Secure approved security for every cyclist. From lightweight cable locks, robust D-locks and compact folding locks to heavy-duty padlock and chainsets, peace of mind at home or on the go for your two wheels. New stockist buy-in packages featuring fantastic margins will be available at the show.

– Surly – The hardcore cyclists steel bike brand of choice. Surly will be showing the 2022/23 range to dealers will see the release of a new model (more information to follow) as well as a reassuring nod to the brand that makes fatties fit fine!

– TSG – Showcasing our market-leading SK8/BMX range of helmets, alongside some rather nice 2022 additions, such as the GEO urban helmet. A helmet design that is so unique, it will be a great asset to anyone’s retail establishment. Ison is offering Core show stockists buy-ins, which include the fabulous urban and E-bike range of TSG helmets.

– BMX – Ison will have multiple new Freestyle components from the ever-popular Volume and Demolition BMX brands, alongside BMX racing parts from Tioga.

Finally, there will be a brand-new reason for holding an Ison Distribution account that is due to be announced upon the opening of COREbike. But for now, you will just have to wait and see what the newest instalment to the Ison stable is!

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

corebike.co.uk