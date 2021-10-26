COREbike to return to Whittlebury Hall in March 2022

Share Facebook

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall in March 2022.

The trade-only show will take place from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. 2021’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19.

COREbike offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

The decision to move to a slightly later date in 2022 was taken by the organisers to help avoid further adding to the possible heightened pressure on the NHS following Christmas and New Year gatherings that the usual date in late January might see.

The potentially improved weather in late March should also allow improved ventilation at the venue.

Full details and confirmed exhibitors will be announced in due course.