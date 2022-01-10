Corima Wheels announces multi-year sponsorship deal with Cofidis

Share Facebook

Corima Wheels have announced a new partnership with the UCI WorldTeam Cofidis, including the new 11-rider Women’s team roster and Cofidis Para-cycling team.

Cofidis will be equipped with Corima’s premium race wheels throughout the 2022 calendar. The men’s team will deploy the aerodynamic carbon MCC DX, WS Black DX, and WS TT DX wheelsets across races including the Giro d’Italia, Le Tour de France, La Vuelta, Liège Bastogne Liège and Tour de Lombardie. The all-new women’s team will take on races including the new Tour de France Femmes.

Raphael Jeune, sponsoring manager, Corima, said: “Corima and Cofidis are proud to announce a long-term partnership allowing the riders of the UCI World Tour Men’s, Women’s and Para-cycling teams to evolve to the highest level using the entire Corima range. Cofidis will have the opportunity to use our iconic models: MCC DX, WS Black DX, WS TT and S Black for the handbike.

“Corima is very happy to support the creation of the new professional Women’s team, and to participate in the development of the Para-cycling team. Promoting ‘Made In France’, French know-how and performance internationally alongside a team as prestigious and historic as Cofidis, is a real honour.”

Cédric Vasseur, general manager, Cofidis, added: “We are delighted to give our riders the opportunity to ride on Corima wheels for the next few years. Corima are the best wheels on the market, and this new partnership is another step for the Cofidis Team in performance research. As a UCI World Tour Team we are concerned about the level of performance of all our bike components, and we want to give the best and fastest products to our riders.

“We are also proud to ride on 100% French high-tech products. We are convinced that the Cofidis and Corima deal will give our men’s World Tour team, women’s team and para-cycling team the best range of products in all cycling disciplines, including road, track and gravel. We are excited to start racing and winning with the fastest Corima wheels.”