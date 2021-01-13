Coros unveils new seasonal colour of Vertix GPS watch

Share Facebook

Coros Wearables has introduced the new seasonal colour variant for its Vertix premium GPS adventure watch, Desert Sol.

Desert Sol is inspired by the desert towers of Southern Utah, represented in the burnt orange/amber nylon watchband and the yellow bezel engravings. The model also features a special emblem on the rear of the watch.

The Coros Vertix Desert Sol will come with a complimentary edition of Training for the Uphill Athlete, co-authored by Coros pro-athlete and alpinist and coach Steve House. The book is available in English, French, German and Polish through local international distributors.

Coros Vertix Desert Sol features:

– Only 550 units available worldwide

– Translucent fibre watch body, showcasing the watch’s inner workings

– Ultra-light nylon watch band with hook and loop closure

– 60 hours of battery life in full GPS mode, 150 hours of battery life in UltraMax mode

– Blood oxygen saturation readings and altitude advisory feature via SpO2 sensor

“As we look to put 2020 in the rearview mirror, we encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on the challenges they faced and the lessons learned that they will take with them into the year ahead,” said Lewis Wu, CEO of Coros. “Desert Sol was created to serve as a reminder to the athlete, every time that they look down at their watch that they are stronger than their greatest obstacle. The futuristic design along with unique emblem keep the athlete looking forward.”

The Coros Vertix Desert Sol went on sale yesterday, 12th January, with a suggested retail price of $599.99. It is available on Coros.com and other key retailers around the world.

