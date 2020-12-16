Covation Holdings expands into European market with UK launch of Huffy

Share Facebook

Covation Holdings is expanding into the European market with a new UK sales hub for outdoor bicycle brands Huffy, Royce Union and Buzz e-bikes.

Led by EU general manager Jon Tilley, the company will focus on driving brand awareness across European markets, while working with retailers on import programmes and exclusive bike ranges.

“I am thrilled to lead the expansion of our brands into these strategic markets and I look forward to the opportunity of creating new, long-lasting relationships with retailers and dealers here in the UK and EU,” said Tilley. “The European division will build on the more than 125 years of industry-leading innovation and will support the company’s continuous efforts to provide quality products and a positive impact in communities where we live and work.”

A full domestic offering of Huffy kids and adult bikes, and kid scooters, battery ride-ons and thrill rides will be in stock and available for purchase beginning in April 2021. Starting in January 2021, the company will begin virtual product previews with retailers on the new

ranges across all the brands and categories. Retailers seeking to carry the new brands for sale should contact the Covation’s EU team to arrange meetings.

“London is one of the most innovative places in the world and is an ideal location to expand our global presence and further establish our brands,” added CEO Claude Jordan. “Biking worldwide has seen record growth over the past year, and we are committed to creating a

great experience for our retailer partners and consumers within the UK and European markets.”

Covation Holdings also boasts brands Niner, Batch and VAAST, the latter of which was recently nominated for a 2020 BikeBiz Award.

For more information or to place inventory orders, please contact sales@covation.uk.

