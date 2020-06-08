Cybertill partners with BA’s Market Data Service

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cybertill has partnered with the Bicycle Association’s Market Data Service.

This builds upon the direct relationships already established with EPoS till providers Abacus, Ascend, Citrus-Lime and Seanic Retail.

Simon Irons, associate director at the Bicycle Association, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Cybertill to give their bike shop clients the chance to take part in our market data service. Our market data tool would be valuable under any normal circumstances but being able to access up to date sales mix and stock holding insights during the current climate is gold dust!”

Cybertill enables a real-time single view of stock, sales and customers to retailers across all touchpoints including integrated systems, branded and pop up retail shops, mobile point of sale, click and collect points, franchise stores, concessions, and e-commerce. It has over 700 general retail, charity, and visitor attractions customers that use its RetailStore and CharityStore platforms across over 7,500 locations globally.

Ian Tomlinson, Cybertill founder and CEO, added: “We are delighted to support this great initiative and give our retailers a tool which will help them gain valuable insights about the market that will help them both sell more bikes and be more profitable.”

Any Cybertill EPoS system clients who would like to find out more about how the service works, please contact the Bicycle Association’s John Styles on john@bicycleassociation.org.uk.

The Market Data Service is free to all independent bike shops contributing their data. Retailers can sign up here.