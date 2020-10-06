Cycle lanes ‘could get 15.7 million Brits on their bikes’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycle lanes are set to encourage 15.71 million more Brits to take up two wheels as concerns over collisions tops cyclists’ concerns around the country, according to new research from LV= General Insurance (LV= GI).

As the Government encourages more people to cycle, 30% of Brits said they would feel more encouraged to do so if they had access to cycle lanes, with over half of the UK’s existing cyclists (55%) saying their biggest fear is colliding with a vehicle.

With over a third (37%) of Brits already owning a bicycle, the research found that 16% of cyclists have suffered a collision-related injury. Additionally, 30% of cyclists are concerned about being injured on their bike. Other top concerns for cyclists include flat tyre(s) (28%) and bike theft (27%).

The fear of accidents on the road is heightened in rural areas, where almost two-thirds (63%) of cyclists are most concerned about colliding with another vehicle, and 18% of rural dwellers saying there isn’t a cycle lane near them. Despite the Government recently announcing several initiatives to encourage more cycling and promote safety, such as new protected bike lanes, vouchers for repairs and free training, over two-fifths (42%) of Brits are unaware of these schemes.

Over a third (37%) of Brits weren’t aware their insurer could cover them for up to £2 million liability should they injure someone or damage someone else’s property with their bike, and 24% didn’t realise their home insurer could cover damage outside of their home.

Heather Smith, managing director at LV= GI, said: “The COVID-19 lockdown has undoubtedly spurred a velo-revolution, with many people keen to avoid public transport with greener methods of travel. However, there are very real concerns from cyclists and prospective cyclists around collisions and injuries. Anyone looking to take up or get back into cycling should take full advantage of the Government schemes while they’re available. However, it is clear the Government needs to take more action to speed up the implementation of cycle lanes.

“To keep safe on the roads it’s important to use protective equipment such as helmets and lights, but also to make sure that you have sufficient insurance cover in place. LV= GI home insurance customers also don’t need to worry about buying specialist cycling policies, as an optional extension to our home policy covers your bike or e-bike inside and away from the home. There is cover for accidental damage to your bike, including accessories, and £2 million liability cover if you cause an accident when riding your bike, even if you’re abroad.”

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: