Cycling apparel brand Velocio sells to SRAM

Velocio apparel has been sold to SRAM, the brand has announced.

Velocio was launched in 2013 by “a drive for a better cycling product, a better cycling culture, and a deeper commitment to responsible manufacturing”, and today is “a brand we’re really proud of, the brand we set out to create,” said a statement from CEO Brad Sheehan, CMO Andrew Gardner, and CRO Olivia Dillon.

“In selling Velocio, our focus was on finding a partner, a large brand or brand family that would value our three pillars: design, responsibility and culture. We approached SRAM precisely because we thought there might be a place in their well-respected orbit of components and bike products for us.

“We approached SRAM because our cultures are compatible.” Velocio history with SRAM goes back to 2015 when they shared sponsorship of the UCI pro cycling team Velocio-SRAM, and it continued through shared event sponsorships, athlete pairings, and marketing efforts, the statement continued.

Velocio’s supply chain, manufacturing, and product design will not fold into SRAM’s manufacturing arm, and all the Velocio policies and campaigns that have defined the brand, from the Signature Guarantee to the Unity Campaign, will remain unchanged. The customer service team that serves customers will also continue to do so.

“What’s exciting is that we’ll now have SRAM’s backing for more independent product design and development, including a still bigger push towards sustainability in our product offerings and how we deliver them,” the statement continued.

“We’ll also have SRAM’s reach into racing and teams as well as their insights into global distribution and retail support. If the burden of a growing business is to grow ever further, there are few partners more suited for that future in the cycling industry than SRAM.”

SRAM’s first foray into apparel follows news that the company has acquired cycling technology company Hammerhead, maker of the Karoo 2 cycling computer. Hammerhead will join SRAM’s portfolio of brands and will continue to develop its Karoo product line under the SRAM portfolio.