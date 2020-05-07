Cycling Insight shares e-bike trends over past five years

Rebecca Morley 7th May 2020 Business

Newly-launched research company Cycling Insight has shared e-bike trends over the past five years, and how they compare to other bike sales.

The five-year average search trend for electric bikes is 35/100 but in the last 12 months, the average is 57% higher at 55. E-bikes as a category are growing and the rate of this could be a lot faster after COVID-19, said Cycling Insight.

Over the past five years, road bikes and mountain bikes have seen a gradual decline in search interest. This is most evident at the start of the outdoors season (from April to September). But all categories have seen an “unprecedented spike” in mid-March, due to COVID-19.

Pre-COVID-19, there were 70,000 monthly searches for “electric bike” (51% aged 35-44), 110,000 for “bicycle” (48% aged 35-44) and 60,000 for “mountain bike”.

Tags

In other news...

3T now back to work at Italian head office and factory

3T is now back to work at its Italian head office and factory in Bergamo. …

© Copyright 2020, BikeBiz. BizMedia