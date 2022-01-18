Cycling Ireland announces partnership with InfoCrank power meter

Share Facebook

Cycling Ireland has announced a new partnership with Verve Cycling, producer of the InfoCrank.

Cycling Ireland will now use the InfoCrank power meter in the team’s journey to the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, supporting their training and racing. The InfoCrank will provide the riders and their coaches with instant feedback on performance, helping to ensure they are training optimally.

Neill Delahaye, Cycling Ireland high-performance coach, said: “Power is an integral metric we use in the process to assess and progress our high-performance squad riders. InfoCrank’s accuracy and consistency is second to none and gives us utmost confidence in knowing the numbers we see, on both track and road, are comparable, accurate and therefore reliable.

“Having the capacity to measure left-right balance gives an additional dimension of insight which is very valuable in optimising individual efficiency and performance capacity.”

The partnership will also give Cycling Ireland’s membership the opportunity to access exclusive offers on the InfoCrank and accessories.

Dave Parsons, Verve Cycling’s commercial director, said: “We’re really proud that the team at Cycling Ireland have put their faith in the InfoCrank to support the riders’ performances at the highest level.

“The InfoCrank delivers truly accurate power measurement, and in conjunction with our world-leading data-analytics app, it offers insights at the elite level that are unrivalled. We have high aspirations for this Olympic and Paralympic cycle and look forward to seeing how we can push power measurement even further alongside Ireland’s talented riders.”

The InfoCrank is a ‘game-changer’ for elite and amateur cyclists alike. Directly measuring torque and cadence from within the crank arms at a rate of 256 times per second per crank arm, the InfoCrank provides a precise and completely comparable result, and does not need constant calibration or zeroing.