Cycling is our mission: Eurobike organisers present concept for 2022 Frankfurt show

The 2022 edition of Eurobike has already seen ‘intensive discussion’, with organisers presenting the future concept of the trade show at Frankfurt.

“Our vision of the Eurobike’s future announced in June 2021 is meeting widespread interest across the international bike world,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen. “Now that we have released further details of the concept and have started marketing activities, we are delighted to see the high level of support for Eurobike in Frankfurt next July from both established and new customers.”

From 2022, Eurobike will be moving from the centre of the DACH region to the metropolitan region of Frankfurt. “Our future location offers everything that bikes, the bike industry and cycling in general needs,” said head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger.

“The perfect location and a fitting backdrop – right at the heart of Germany and Europe. As one of the world’s most important international transport hubs, Frankfurt scores highly on accessibility, catchment and also as an authentic, urban scenario.

“In addition, Frankfurt is a city with a modern transport infrastructure, where urban mobility and the shift towards sustainable mobility is becoming more and more important. For Eurobike, this opens up new, future growth potential regarding the range of topics, exhibition spaces, international participation, reach and coverage.”

With his 18 years of experience in responsibility for bike and sport topics, he now additionally joins the management board of Fairnamic, the newly-founded joint venture between Messe Frankfurt and Messe Friedrichshafen that aims to further develop their trade shows in the fields of bicycle mobility and also general aviation.

The 2022 edition will take place in Frankfurt from 13th-17th July. The Eurobike Cycling Week has a dual focus: Eurobike Business and Festival Days on the Messe Frankfurt exhibition grounds (13th-15th July for trade visitors and then 16th-17th July additionally for end consumers), accompanied by a diverse programme of bike-related activities throughout the entire Eurobike Cycling Week.

While the showgrounds will be the central focus during the five days of events, there will be numerous other bike activities at other locations, including outside the trade show opening times. Further to the B2B focus, the move to Frankfurt will take the appeal to end consumers to ‘another level’.

Dirk Heidrich, show director, Eurobike, said: “As such, there will be a whole weekend for bike enthusiasts on the exhibition grounds showcasing all styles and facets of cycling – from commuting and everyday bikes via bike polo, DIY maintenance and test rides, to seeing the stars of the international bike scene and bike tourism.

“As part of the Eurobike Cycling Week, there will be a diverse programme both in and outside of the city. We’ve developed a concept that brings tailor-made topics and solutions to the Frankfurt showgrounds and activities in the Eurobike city, without any cannibalisation.”

The new western section of the trade showgrounds in Frankfurt, with its bike infrastructure links to the city centre and hotels, and the Portalhaus and the new Hall 12, will be at the centre of the Eurobike trade show. The additional exhibition halls 8, 9, 11 and the directly adjoining open-air grounds offer a compact round circuit that also has ‘plenty of options’ for future expansion.

Messe Frankfurt has rapid and environmentally-friendly transport links with its own underground train station (U-Bahn) and suburban train station (S-Bahn) and is easily accessible by bicycle, said Eurobike. To further facilitate bike travel, the show organisers have created a central bike parking area for exhibitors in Hall 10 and a dedicated bike park at the entrance to the Portalhaus for visitors.

In terms of its overall themes and topics, the core Eurobike brand will remain the same, however, its contents will be ‘broader, more contemporary and more urban’. In addition, there will be new focus topics, as future industry growth drivers. These include micromobility, technology, fitness, health, lifestyle, tourism, infrastructure and sustainability.

A particularly important future role for the new Eurobike will also be the business-to-government (B2G) component of cycling. Reisinger said: “Cycling is our mission – it was in the past and it will continue to be so in the future.

“Eurobike 2022 will be a combination of innovation showcase, trade and industry platform, festival, media event and political stage. We’re making the bike a central experience and inviting everyone to get involved and join in.”

For more information, visit www.eurobike-frankfurt.com.

