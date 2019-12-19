Cycling journalist Frank Berto dies aged 90

Frank Berto, a longtime cycling journalist, died last weekend at 90, it has been reported.

Berto was a long-time contributor to the cycling world, first to Bicycling magazine and then to Bicycle Quarterly.

“Word has just reached us that Frank Berto passed away last Sunday, aged 90,” said a blog post by Jan Heine. “Berto was one of the most inquisitive technical minds in the cycling world.”

Berto obtained a Master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in 1958. He worked in the oil industry as an instrumentation and oil measurement consultant. On the side, he authored more than 100 technical articles. His book The Dancing Chain traces the history of derailleurs in all its twists and turns.

“During our frequent phone conversations, Frank was gruff, yet warm and charming,” the post concluded. “He was not just a fount of knowledge, but also fun.

“We owe him a lot! Our condolences go out to Frank’s wife Connie and his family.”