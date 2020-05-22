Cycling voted most popular outdoor activity amid UK lockdown

Share Facebook

Cycling has been voted the most popular family activity for outdoor exercise during the UK’s lockdown, according to a new poll.

The research, conducted by OnePoll for Black Mountain, quizzed a sample of parents with children aged three to 14 located across the UK about their favourite outdoor activities and attitudes towards outdoor exercise. The poll is part of a larger study on how the COVID-19 lockdown is impacting outdoor exercise and activities for families.

With most children now spending more time at home than ever before, 35% in the poll voted cycling as the outdoor exercise they’d feel most confident in doing during the lockdown, followed by walking (29%), wildlife trails (25%), jogging (20%) and climbing (16%). The survey also found that 82% of parents feel confident in taking their children outside for active pursuits, such as cycling, in the current environment.

With most children now spending more time at home than ever before, the poll also reveals that almost nine in ten parents believe that their children are currently eager to do outdoor exercise such as cycling. Of those parents who said that their children are showing notable interest in physical outdoor pursuits, 59% claimed that their children are ‘very interested’ in outdoor exercise.

“With children cooped up at home due to the coronavirus restrictions, physical outdoor exercise such as cycling is more important than ever to help families protect their physical and mental health,” said Andy Lloyd, founder of Black Mountain Bikes. “Getting active outside can improve cardiovascular and muscle health, and can have unexpected health benefits for the body and mind, such as decreased stress levels and improved attention span, sleep and vitamin D levels.”

Although cycling is currently the most popular outdoor activity for families, the study also suggests that many parents are less confident when it comes to their ability to fit a child’s bike, with four in five unable to do so properly. Poorly fitted bikes can lead to a lack of confidence in children, poor performance, less enjoyment and an increased likelihood of accidents.