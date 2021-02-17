Cyclorise launches B2B site for independent bike dealers

Share Facebook

Cyclorise has launched its first B2B website, aimed at making it easier for independent bike dealers to purchase from its range.

Whilst 2020 has seen a boom in the cycling industry, it also proved to be a difficult year for distributors to keep in touch with their IBDs due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, said Cyclorise. The company decided to ‘remove as many barriers to purchase as possible’ and launching a clean, simple B2B site has ‘simplified the order process significantly’, it said.

“Our priority is to offer the best service possible to our dealer network,” said Cyclorise director Thomas Dibley. “Our customers can now see all of our new and existing product lines along with accurate stock levels, product information and imagery.

“Since launching the site a few weeks ago, we have seen a surge in new dealer applications alongside a strong uptake from existing dealers. The launch of our B2B has also coincided with the recruitment of our first sales representative who will be hitting the road as restrictions start to ease.”

Existing stockists can access the B2B site here. Want to be a stockist? To request an account, click here. Want to have a chat? Call 01873892922.

