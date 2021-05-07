Cytech training provider ACA opens new workshop in Bracknell

Share Facebook

Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy (ACA) has opened a new cycle maintenance training workshop in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Based at Activate Learning’s Bracknell and Wokingham College campus, the new workshop is the latest addition to the expanding number of Cytech training workshops across the country.

Matt Grant, sales and marketing manager at ACA, said: “Bracknell is now our fourth workshop in England, the second we have opened during the COVID-19 period. I am delighted to say that the need for us to increase our training capacity to meet the demand for Cytech training continues as we are seeing more and more people looking to retrain and upskill as a cycle technician to join the buoyant cycle trade sector.”

The purpose-built workshop in the heart of Bracknell town offers the ‘very latest’ state-of-the-art cycle maintenance training facility. Park Tool is also continuing its partnership in supporting all of ACA’s workshops, meaning trainees can expect to be working with, training on and using the latest

tools and equipment from some of the finest bicycle manufacturers and distributors when they attend a Cytech course.

Grant added: “Our team has worked exceptionally hard to get this fantastic workshop open in these challenging times. We had to navigate the latest lockdown at the start of the year when all our workshops were closed, in line with all other educational and training establishments and to deal with ever-increasing lead times for orders of tools, bikes and equipment. It’s been a remarkable achievement and one we’re all immensely proud of.”

ACA is also hoping to shortly be able to release details of another new Cytech workshop to open in the North East in the summer.

The new Bracknell workshop is already open for practical training with the Cytech journey starting with Theory one online. To celebrate the new location and for the rest of May, Cytech is offering £30 off the Theory one online course which can be completed online and in your own time.

The distance learning course precedes the Technical one – practical course and the two together combine to give the full Technical one qualification. For more information head over to the Theory one website and to access the discount just use the promo code BRACKNELL at the payment review page. Offer expires 31/05/2021.

For more details and course dates etc., please contact the ACA sales team on 01865 550324, email cycles@activatelearning.ac.uk or check out the website at https://activatecycleacademy.com/cytech-courses/.

