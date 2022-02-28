Danish lifestyle brand and e-bike retailer Mate launches first UK store in Seven Dials

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Danish lifestyle brand and e-bike retailer Mate has launched its first UK store at Seven Dial’s 72 Neal Street in London.

Spanning two floors and totalling 2,096 sq ft, Mate Seven Dials represents the brand’s first bricks-and-mortar site in the UK and stocks its full collection of foldable e-bikes in several colourways.

The Seven Dials store also offers test rides that allow visitors to trial the e-bikes. The new space, designed to be an experiential store, showcases Mate’s exclusive retail collaborations, including CR x Mate and a capsule wardrobe with Palm Angels.

“We are delighted to be in the UK and at Seven Dials,” said Matt Rudd, head of retail at Mate. “The opening of our store is a milestone for our business, and it is our ambition to combine both innovation and personal expression in a new form.

“We want to imagine better, more convenient ways to travel and create new models that are enriched with smarter tech and enhanced flexibility.”

The launch of Mate is aligned with the destination’s focus on sustainable retailers and providing visitors with an alternative electric form of transport whilst moving around the city. The importance of the sustainability ethos is also reflected in the number of brands in the Seven Dials community who are now ‘Certified B’ Corps, a new kind of business and certification under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set up by the United Nations over the next 10 years.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at real estate investment trust Shaftesbury, which owns and manages a 16-acre property portfolio in London’s West End, said: “Mate is an on-trend emerging brand, with an intrinsic link to sustainability, making it a natural fit for Seven Dials.

“For brands looking to establish a UK presence, Seven Dials presents the perfect destination to make their mark and Mate is an excellent example of this. Surrounded by other independent retailers, including Neal Street’s Vivobarefoot and Route One, it is the ideal location for Mate, and we’re excited to work with the brand as they extend their offering to the UK customer base.”

Read more: Shokz launches new OpenRun Pro bone-conduction headphones

Based in Copenhagen, Mate was founded in 2016. It joins a host of recently opened retailers in Seven Dials, including Colorful Standard, Apex Rides, and Hidden Planet.

Hanover Green, Nash Bond and Cushman & Wakefield represent Seven Dials. Border Consultancy acted for Mate.