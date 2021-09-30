DCMN launches global OOH campaign with VanMoof

Share Facebook

DCMN has worked with VanMoof to launch the brand’s first global out-of-home advertising campaign across 16 major cities in Europe and the US.

The creative concept behind the last campaign, produced internally by VanMoof’s design team, echoes the company’s core belief — to redefine the future of urban mobility, keep up the momentum of positive change and get the next billion on bikes.

VanMoof, which recently raised $128 million in its latest funding round, came to DCMN to amplify the campaign and carry out the media booking across key global cities. This included street takeovers and live mural paintings in major hubs on both sides of the Atlantic — starting with The Netherlands, Germany, the UK and Ireland, and Belgium. This was followed by VanMoof’s first OOH campaign in the US, focusing on New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. To complement the OOH campaign, DCMN coordinated all TV media booking, with the spot airing in the US, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Initial results from DCMN’s out-of-home measurement product, DC Analytics, show a significant uplift in VanMoof website visits in all campaign cities. The tool uses predictive modelling based on months of website session data for the campaign city and a number of control cities to forecast traffic expected without a campaign, and then compares it with traffic levels during a campaign.

Marc Dahmen, lead growth strategist at DCMN Amsterdam, said: “VanMoof has built its reputation around being a disruptor in the e-bike space: following the status quo isn’t how they’ve developed their product, or how they approach their marketing. It’s been very rewarding to work with a team who care not only about reach and frequency, but also the impact of activities on their audiences.

“This gave us the opportunity to include some unique placements in our campaign plans. The results truly speak for themselves in terms of marketing performance, but also prove that the campaign message landed well with VanMoof’s audiences.”

Sebastian Mehldau, head of growth marketing at VanMoof, added: “As one of the world’s leading e-bike brands, city streets are VanMoof’s natural environment: creating a large-scale OOH campaign across key cities made perfect sense, particularly in locations where we are building a network of shops and service locations. But running a global campaign across so many cities also requires a huge amount of planning and expertise, and DCMN turned out to be the perfect fit for us.”

Find out more about the campaign media booking in the video here.