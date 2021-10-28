Dott e-scooters and e-bikes now available on Google Maps

Share Facebook

Dott’s e-scooters and e-bikes are now available on Google Maps.

When planning a journey, users of Google Maps will now find Dott’s e-scooters and e-bikes as a travel option, along with estimates for cost and travel time.

The feature is now available in Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain and the UK. Dott’s e-scooters can be discovered in all of the cities it operates in, and e-bikes are shown in Paris initially, followed by Rome, Milan and London as they are introduced in those cities as part of Dott’s growing fleet.

When searching a journey, Google Maps displays a Dott option, which features more details showing the closest available vehicle, walking distance and battery status. Riders are then directed to the Dott app where they can make the journey and choose to pay per trip, or by using a pass to save money on more frequent travel.

Henri Moissinac, co-founder and CEO, Dott, said: “Working with Google Maps will help us to show the benefits of shared micro-mobility to a larger audience. Users can now easily see that Dott’s e-scooters and e-bikes provide efficient travel across a city, avoiding congestion and without causing pollution. By comparing journey time and price against other options at a glance we hope to encourage more people to switch to sustainable travel.”

Dott is working to reuse, upcycle or recycle 100% of used vehicles and parts, and aiming to exceed a five-year life-span for its vehicles. The company is targeting a 100% electric logistics fleet and renewable energy in all its cities. The service is designed to be as accessible as possible, and Dott works closely with local communities, aiming for equal coverage across the areas it serves and partnering with local organisations to help improve the cities in which it operates.

The Dott and Google Maps apps can both be downloaded through the Apple Apps store and Google Play.