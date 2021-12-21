DT Swiss acquires German brake brand Trickstuff 

Share Facebook

High-end wheel builder DT Swiss has acquired full ownership of brake brand Trickstuff.

DT Swiss, based in Biel, Switzerland, has taken over the German outfit Trickstuff GmbH to help develop the brand, which will continue to run as an independent company with its own identity and product strategy.

Trickstuff’s former owner, industrial engineer Klaus Liedler, will continue with the company as managing director.

Chairman and CEO of DT Swiss, Frank Böckman, said: “With the purchase of Trickstuff GmbH, we want to keep pace with the ever-faster development in our industry and establish a development site in a region with high attractiveness to ambitious cyclists.

“With a highly innovative team that can be characterized as highly motivated, fully committed and with a down-to-earth mentality, Trickstuff has built an excellent reputation amongst passionate cyclists for their unique products. In addition, the company is located in one of the most popular cycling areas in Germany. Over the years, I have cultivated a trusting exchange with Klaus Liedler and learned to appreciate him as a creative and sympathetic discussion partner. In these conversations we also talked about further development prospects of his company. In these discussions, we came to the conclusion that both companies could benefit from working together and decided to integrate Trickstuff into the DT Swiss Group.”

Trickstuff, based in Pfaffenweiler in the Black Forest, has made a name for itself over the last two decades, particularly in the disc brake market.

The brand will benefit from DT Swiss’ expertise in business model development, IT infrastructure, supply chain management and production optimisation.

“For many years, I have had a collegial and friendly exchange with Frank Böckmann, through which we have also repeatedly exchanged ideas about the development and growth opportunities for Trickstuff,” Klaus Liedler, CEO of Trickstuff said. “Together we came to the conclusion that both companies could benefit from a close cooperation.

“We at Trickstuff are very happy to become part of the DT Swiss Group, which opens up great growth opportunities for us as an agile and innovative company. In the future, we want to continue working on sophisticated innovations with our great team and bringing high-quality, durable and easy-to-maintain braking systems to the market. Personally, I am very much looking forward to intensifying the exchange with a whole new range of colleagues in the group.”