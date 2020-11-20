Ducati unveils new 2021 e-MTB line

Share Facebook

Ducati, powered by Thok, has unveiled its new 2021 e-MTB line.

The new TK-01RR is an e-enduro that adopts the most modern technical solutions, with the aim of “making every riding phase exciting and letting you experience off-road in its maximum expression, even on the most inaccessible routes”. The new Shimano EP8 drive unit is “pure performance”, with a weight of 2.6kg.

The new aluminium frame features a verticalized downtube that houses an integrated 630Wh Shimano battery. The geometries of the TK-01RR are geared towards more ‘extreme’ e-enduro use, with a 64.5-degree head angle, an elongated top tube and a 75.5-degree vertical seat tube.

The TK-01RR is fitted with components such as the 12-speed transmission and Shimano XT brakes. The brand new 180mm Öhlins RXF 38 fork ensures steering precision and a wide range of customisation options. In addition, the fully adjustable 170mm Öhlins TTX shock absorber offers “excellent” descent progressivity without compromising pedalling. The TK-01RR is equipped with the brand-new Pirelli Scorpion E-MTB S tyres.

The Ducati MIG-S is an all-mountain for those looking for an “agile, performing and fun” e-MTB. In the 2021 version, it is equipped with proven Shimano Steps E8000 motor and a new Shimano battery. This battery has been positioned below the downtube to improve the overall handling of the e-MTB. The Ducati MIG-S has also been revised in the geometries of the frame, with an elongated top tube and a more vertical seat tube (74.7 degrees).

With its 150 mm of travel at the front and 140 mm at the rear, the all-mountain Ducati can “explore any trail, guaranteeing the rider excellent handling”. This handling is made possible by the components that the MIG-S is equipped with, including Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, Fox Float TPS shock absorber, SRAM Guide T 4-piston brakes, Thok e-plus 29in rims at the front and 27.5in at the rear, equipped with the newly introduced Pirelli Scorpion e-MTB tyres, and 12-speed transmission 11-50.

The e-Scrambler Ducati is an “urban ready” trekking e-bike inspired by the design and attitude of the “Land of Joy”. The model is available in two different colours: the iconic yellow and the matt grey. The e-Scrambler has an aluminium frame and high-end components. The 250-Watt Shimano Steps E7000 motor with 504 Wh battery and Pirelli Cycl-e GT tyres “guarantee this model a great autonomy to cover even the longest routes in agility and total safety”.

