E-scooter trial operator Tier adds 500 e-bikes to London borough  

E-scooter trial operator Tier has launched 500 e-bikes in London to boost its fleet.

Micromobility firm tier has added 500 e-bikes in the north London borough of Islington, as it hopes to capitalise on the expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone last month.

Tier, part of the Government’s e-scooter trial as authorities consider how to legislate private-use electric scooters on the roads, said it wants to offer a sustainable and affordable way for Londoners to travel around the capital.

Head of cities UK and Ireland at Tier, Georgia Yexley, said: “At Tier we are passionate about cutting emissions and improving air quality in cities across Europe. We know e-bikes can play a significant role in encouraging people to ditch their cars and switch to greener modes of transport.

“We’re really excited to bring our e-bikes to London following their successful introduction in York this year. With the ULEZ expanding and Londoners thinking more about how they can travel sustainably, we want to provide them with an active and sustainable as well as accessible and affordable option to get around the city.”

Last month, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan expanded the ULEZ zone to cover 3.8million people.

The zone, which initially only covered central London alongside the congestion charge zone before its expansion to the North and South Circular Roads, aims to reduce congestion and pollution by charging drivers who use vehicles with higher emissions, including older petrol and diesel vehicles.

Cycling UK’s director of behaviour change and development said: “We are delighted to see access to shared bike services growing in the capital with the arrival of Tier’s e-bike service in Islington. Getting more people out of cars and onto bikes is vital to improving air quality and congestion in the city.”

Tier bikes, which are already available in Paris, Eindhoven and York, are available from parking bays across Islington and are charged at the same rate as e-scooters – £1 unlock fee and then 15p per minute. Regular riders can also purchase day and monthly passes.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We’re working tirelessly to help tackle the climate emergency by making Islington a cleaner, greener, healthier place to live.

“By enabling more sustainable modes of transport, we can make the borough a place where everyone – including the approximately 70% of Islington households that do not own a car – travel safely and easily.

“The arrival of Tier’s e-bike service in Islington will provide another environmentally-friendly, convenient and fun way to travel around our borough, and we look forward to seeing local people taking up the opportunity to use them.”

Tier recently benefited from a successful Series D funding round, raising $200million at a $2billion valuation, while CEO Lawrence Leuschner this week announced he would donate his entire stake in the business to sustainable causes.

Last week, Tier’s micromobility rival Voi announced it hoped to replace one billion car journeys over the next 20 years, as the company committed to being ‘carbon positive’ by 2030.

Voi CEO Fredrik Hjelm, speaking at an International Transport Forum event in Glasgow, announced his ambition to become a climate positive company across all its towns and cities, which means reducing more greenhouse gas emissions than its value chain emits, without relying on carbon offsets.