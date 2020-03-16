E-scooters set to be trialled on UK roads

Share Facebook

Plans to allow e-scooters on roads have been unveiled by the Government as part of a ‘transport revolution’.

Requirements for both e-scooters and those using them are being explored, including a minimum age, vehicle standards and insurance requirements. Local authorities could also have extra powers to manage the impacts of e-scooters on public space, for example where they can be parked.

The Government has launched the consultation as part of the Future of Transport regulatory review. It will consider how to make small changes to everyday travel decisions and whether we could choose to walk, cycle, bus or scoot instead of taking the car.

Alongside the review, a £90 million funding boost will lead to trials of new transport innovation in three new ‘future transport zones’. The zones will provide real-world testing for experts, allowing them to work with a range of local bodies such as councils, hospitals, airports and universities to test innovative ways to transport people and goods.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are on the cusp of a transport revolution. Emerging technologies are ripping up the rulebook and changing the way people and goods move forever. Our groundbreaking future of transport programme marks the biggest review of transport laws in a generation and will pave the way for exciting new transport technology to be tested, cementing the UK’s position as a world-leading innovator.

“This review will ensure we understand the potential impacts of a wide range of new transport modes such as e-scooters, helping to properly inform any decisions on legalisation. Funding these new zones across the country will also help us safely test innovative ways to get around, creating a greener future transport system for us all.”