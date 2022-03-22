Emmie Collinge joins Northern Consultancy Co as brand ambassador coordinator

Share Facebook

Emmie Collinge, a former European mountain running champion, sports photographer, writer and multi-lingual technical translator, has joined Northern Consultancy Co as the firm’s brand ambassador coordinator.

Northern Consultancy Co has several years of experience providing consultancy and project management services to major brands across a variety of business sectors, but specialises in work for the cycling and outdoor industries.

Collinge will work closely with a number of Northern’s clients, with responsibility for brand ambassador management. With her multi-lingual background and home location in the north of Italy, Collinge will be heavily involved with many of the firm’s European-based projects.

Collinge said: “I’m really excited to join the team at Northern and looking forward to the challenges ahead. I feel that my skills and experience will bring another dimension to this already multi-faceted agency. With the outdoor sports landscape still as exciting as ever, I’m keen to see how we can continue to shape it.”

Paul Errington, owner of Northern Consultancy Co, said: “Adding another member of staff to the team is always exciting … fresh outlook, new energy and in this case a differing geography.

“Our clients existing and new are sure to benefit from Emmie being part of the team as we expand our client resources.”

Northern Consultancy Co generates impactful brand exposure through positive consumer experiences. Its aim is to make seamless the transition from an online digital image to real-world engagements that create lasting brand loyalties.