Endura commits to planting one million trees annually from 2020

Endura has committed to planting one million trees annually to help reduce the quantity of carbon in the atmosphere.

For its first project, the brand has chosen to restore mangroves in the Maputo Bay region of Mozambique. The region was once covered by huge mangrove forests and estuaries, but these have been decimated by human activity over recent decades, Endura has said.

The brand will work with local communities to restore, replant and protect these forest systems, providing habitats for threatened species of birds and mammals as well as providing local employment.

In addition, it is also working on a project closer to home to plant native species of trees in its Scottish homeland.

“It’s one world, so we’ll plant trees wherever we can do it quickly, cheaply, and wherever they’ll be protected,” said Pamela Barclay, Endura’s co-founder and brand director.

“We continue to work hard to drive authentic sustainability across the whole product offering and the business, but our brand has a long way to go.

“We would hate to look back and think we could have done something and we didn’t, that’s really, I suppose, what’s driving these efforts. It’s not tinkering around the edges. It’s not a gimmick. It’s not a jacket made out of fishing rope.

“We need to focus on the real things that will make a difference. If we don’t stop climate change, we won’t have a world to clean up.”

Endura has said it is proud to be partnered with the Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business at Lancaster University. Its message is that of all the environmental challenges the planet faces, there is one that is ‘way above the others’ and that is the Global Climate Emergency and keeping global warming below 1.5C.

Research shows that forest restoration is one of the ‘best solutions’ to de-carbonise the atmosphere we have available today.