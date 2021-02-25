Endura partners with Trash Free Trails

Share Facebook

Endura has partnered with Trash Free Trails (TFT).

TFT is a community-focused, non-profit organisation that aims to reduce single-use product pollution in and on trails and wild places by 75% by 2025, and reconnect people with nature through purposeful adventure. Its A-Team is a group of volunteer regional representatives from across the UK who have pledged to donate some of their time, passion and talent to protect and promote their trails for everyone to enjoy – empowering, engaging and enabling their local trail communities to do the same.

Endura will be kitting out the A-Team with durable, performance cycle clothing and helmets, and will also be supporting them financially. A complete head to toe kit has been made, featuring logos, slogans and custom design elements. A fully sublimation printed custom MT500 L/S lite jersey has also been created to the same specs as the Athertons’ custom jersey at Endura’s production facility in Livingston, Scotland.

Jim McFarlane, Endura’s founder and managing director, said: “What Dom and the guys at Trash Free Trails are doing is special and deserves support, not just from Endura but from all of us who ride on trails.

“We’re strong believers in taking responsibility for any impacts that mountain biking might have on the environment and this partnership is another step on the way to Endura putting sustainability and climate change mitigation at the heart of everything we do.”

