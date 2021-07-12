Endurance Zone Rewards partners with Laka to bring UK premium members £2 million personal liability cover

Share Facebook

Endurance Zone Rewards and Laka are joining forces to provide £2 million of liability as well as legal insurance to all Endurance Zone UK premium members for no additional cost.

“At Laka, we take pride in providing collective-driven cycle insurance to all cyclists,” said Tobias Taupitz, CEO of Laka. “Partnering with Endurance Zone and its ever-growing community of cyclists and triathletes was therefore a natural fit.

“We are excited to come together and include personal liability and legal cover for Endurance Zone’s UK premium members.”

The combined offering now means members save on cycling and triathlon gear and are covered while out riding.

David Birch, managing director of Endurance Zone, said: “We’ve been working hard to ensure that our premium members get the best rewards, from top cycling, triathlon and running brands.

“However, we are always looking for ways to improve our offering. Our community is so important to us, so protecting them with Laka’s £2 million personal liability insurance for no additional cost was a must.”

