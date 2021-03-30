Eovolt launches four new models for 2021

Share Facebook

Eovolt is launching four new models for 2021.

The French brand’s production site is based in Genas in the Lyonnaise region. The bikes are fully assembled by its team of professionals and cycling enthusiasts in its own production facility.

“We attach great importance to the quality of the assembly while meticulously choosing the different components we use and the partners with whom we work in order to offer products of the highest quality that are built to last,” said a statement.

2020 models stay in the range:

– Eovolt City 16in lightweight folding electric bike (rebranded as the City One 16in lightweight folding electric bike)

– Eovolt Confort 20in folding electric bike

2021 new models:

– Eovolt City Retro 16in lightweight folding electric bike

– Eovolt City Four 16in lightweight folding electric bike

– Eovolt City X 16in lightweight folding electric bike

– Eovolt Confort X 20in folding electric bike

Eovolt City 16in lightweight folding electric bike models

USPs

– 16in folding electric bike

– Super lightweight weighing in at 14kgs

– Seatpost battery keeps a clean stylish look to the bikes

– Super compact electric folding bike

– Perfect for city commuting and combining with public transport

– Fold and Go enables bike to be easily pushed along in its folded state

– Compact lightweight nature also very popular with motorhome owners

– USB charging port enables you to put emergency charge into phones or any USB devices

– Range up to 50km due to its LG 18650 Lithium 230wh battery

Eovolt City One 16in lightweight folding electric bike

The 2020 Eovolt City model stays in the range for 2021 and is rebranded as the Eovolt City One. It is a single speed 16in folding electric bike with cabled disc brakes and is available in five colours – grey, blue, red, orange and white. RRP £1,399.99.

Eovolt City Retro 16in lightweight folding electric bike

– New for 2021

– Retro styled version of the Eovolt City One

– RRP £1,499.99

Find out more here.

Eovolt City Four 16in lightweight folding electric bike

– New for 2021

– Upgraded version of the Eovolt City One

– Upgraded with four gears and hydraulic disc brakes

– Available in five colours – grey, blue, red, orange and white

– RRP £1,649.99

Find out more here.

Eovolt City X 16in lightweight folding electric bike

– New for 2021

– Premium model

-Part of the new Premium X range

– Upgraded with Bafang motor, torque sensor and components

– Also features belt drive for easy low maintenance and clean riding

– Premium X range bikes come in black stealthy colour scheme.

– RRP £1,999.99

Find out more here.

Eovolt Confort 20in folding electric bike models

USPs

– 20in folding electric bike

– Seatpost battery keeps a clean stylish look to the bikes

– Super compact electric folding bike

– Bigger wheels, wider tyres and huge range allows you to be more adventurous with your riding

– Fold and Go enables the bike to be easily pushed along in its folded state

– Perfect for all types of cycling from city commuting to off road bridleways and canal towpaths

– USB charging port enables you to put emergency charge into phones or any USB devices

– Range up to 100km due to its Samsung Lithium 504wh battery

Eovolt Confort 20in folding electric bike

– 2020 bike stays in range for 2021

– Seven gears with hydraulic disc brakes

– Available in five colours – grey, blue, red, orange and white

– RRP £1,999.99

Find out more here.

Eovolt Confort X 20in folding electric bike

– New for 2021

– Premium model

– Upgraded with Bafang motor, torque sensor and components

– Also upgraded with suspension front fork

– Premium X range bikes come in black stealthy colour scheme

– RRP £2,249.99

Find out more here.

Stock is available now with further stock arriving in mid-April. The brand is distributed in the UK by Pinpoint CE.

