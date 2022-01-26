Eovolt unveils 2022 range of folding e-bikes

Share Facebook

Eovolt has unveiled its 2022 range of folding e-bikes.

In 2021, Eovolt had multiple models in 16” and 20” wheel sizes with standard and premium specification choices. For 2022, the range is condensed to three models across three different wheel sizes, taking all the best premium features from the 2021 bikes, said the brand.

This features 16” and 20” fully folding e-bikes with the addition of a new 24” compact step-through semi folding e-bike.

Eovolt Morning 16” folding e-bike

Compact, lightweight folding e-bike featuring 16” wheels, five levels of assistance, four gears, hydraulic disc brakes and seat post battery with up to a 50km range. Detailed specs can be found here. First stock due in april 2022.

Eovolt Afternoon 20” folding e-bike

Compact 20” folding e-bike featuring 20” wheels, five levels of assistance, seven gears, hydraulic disc brakes, suspension front fork and seat post battery with up to 100km of range. Detailed specs can be found here. In stock now.

Eovolt Evening 24” compact step-through semi folding e-bike

A brand new model for 2022 is the Evening 24” compact step-through semi folding e-bike, featuring 24” wheels, five levels of assistance, seven gears, hydraulic disc brakes and seat post battery with up to 100km of range. Detailed specs can be found here. First stock is due February 2022.

Eovolt in France and UK distributor Pinpoint CE said they have worked hard to keep the price increases to a minimum, and in the case of the 20” Afternoon bike, the price has come down by £150 against the similar spec 2021 model.

For 2022, Eovolt has brought more of its production in-house so it can have higher quality control and not be as reliant on stretched supply chains for the continuation of production.

The brand now manufactures its own frames to ensure the highest specification, quality control and premium finish on its new 2022 Morning, Afternoon and Evening bikes.

Eovolt frames now feature smooth hand-polished welds with minimalist rendering which give high tensile stiffness to enhance the strength and performance of the frames while also giving a premium super smooth finish.

They now also utilise internally routed cables to give the bikes a cleaner and more stylish look, and the frames now feature a new matt coat finish in colours. After extensive research in various industries, Eovolt has launched its own unique bespoke on-trend colours for the new range of bikes.

For 2022, the brand has invested in its own mould of tyre, featuring extra puncture protection and reflective safety stripe on the side walls. The tyres are produced by CST and, along with the specification improvements, there is the extra benefit of securing the required production of tyres for the whole season.

Eovolt has also invested in its own wheel building machinery, so all wheels are now produced in its factory in France using extruded rims that are also sourced in France.

The full range of 2022 Eovolt folding e-bikes will be available to view at this year’s COREbike in room S4 from 20th-22nd March.

Eovolt will also have a stand at The Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace from 22nd-24th April.

Eovolt is distributed in the UK by Pinpoint CE.