Eurobike 2020 moves to November, new format announced

Messe Friedrichshafen has decided not to run Eurobike 2020 on the planned date from 2nd to 5th September or in its usual format.

Instead, the organisers are holding a one-off Eurobike Special show two and a half months later – from 24th to 26th November 2020.

The event will be a pure B2B concept and the ideal platform as a working trade fair with intensive expert and professional exchange. “We are providing the first, unique opportunity for the bike industry to meet in this challenging year to maintain retail contacts and help drive new impetus,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO, Messe Friedrichshafen.

Initially proposed as a ‘Plan B’ back in April, the new schedule is now being implemented. This year, the bicycle industry will be meeting in Friedrichshafen from 24th to 26th November, with a pure B2B format.

The working fair will run for three weekdays, without a public day and is scheduled for later in the year in order to provide sufficient time for preparation and organisation. Given the current circumstances, it will take into account the interests of the industry, retail and the media, as the most important stakeholders in this business-focused show.

Stefan Reisinger, head of Eurobike, said: “Suppliers, brands and retailers are all starting the 2020 bike season facing very difficult conditions and will hopefully benefit from recovery effects over time. One thing is certain, all industry players will have to adapt to the postponed development of the season compared to previous years. The later Eurobike date gives the whole bike industry an opportunity to make plans at the end of the 2020 season for the coming sales and production season. As such, it also offers a unique chance to meet up, to exchange ideas, and to work and network this year.”

The concept for this year’s Eurobike working trade fair will not include events such as the Public Day, Eurobike Party, Test and Demo Areas and other elements from the supporting programme. “It is not inconceivable that we will still all be following the social distancing regulations in November,” said Eurobike project manager, Dirk Heidrich.

The shorter duration and lower concentration mean that exhibitors will be offered cost benefits in the form of reduced booth prices and the Retail First ticketing programme will still be available. Regarding the availability of and conditions for accommodation in Friedrichshafen and the surrounding area, the November date brings obvious advantages.

Meanwhile, the original planned Eurobike date at the start of September is going to be put to good use. The “Bike Biz Revolution – Conference for Visionaries” will be held on 1st September 2020. The Eurobike organisers are running the new, highly-acclaimed conference as planned – only in a digital format. This will offer international industry players a digital meeting point to meet and discuss on the usual show date.

The organisers are also planning to extend the digital offer to include formats for the Eurobike Award, Eurobike Travel Talk and Start-Up Day. For further information and regular updates on the Eurobike Special from 24th to 26th November 2020, visit www.eurobike.com.