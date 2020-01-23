Eurobike enters fourth decade with new modular concept

Eurobike is entering its fourth decade with a new, modular concept.

This is in response to the international e-bike boom and the continually growing importance of the bike as a mode of transport, as well as the increasing digitalisation of society, which is “seriously and permanently transforming bike industry structures”.

According to Messe Friedrichshafen, German bike retail has been recording an average annual growth of 9% since 2008. In comparison, the retail sector in Germany grew by just 2% per year over the same period. As such, the bike industry enjoyed the “sunny side of economic trends”. However, market structures have significantly transformed in recent years.

The show is expecting full showgrounds again with around 1,400 exhibitors from 2nd to 5th September 2020. Despite the success of the industry gathering at Lake Constance as a stationary trade show concept, the organisers are offering a range of new participation forms this year.

“This means Eurobike will be offering, more than ever, all companies in the bike industry tailor-made solutions for each and every market or competitive situation,” said Stefan Reisinger, head of Eurobike.

“This could be high-profile brand, product and innovation presentation with a trade show booth at the Eurobike leading international bike industry show, digital presence on Eurobike Connect or targeted participation in one of the numerous events organised by the Eurobike trade show brand.”

Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen, added: “With Eurobike, we are creating completely new participation forms. However, the first week of September, where virtually every relevant market player in the bike industry makes their way to the Friedrichshafen trade fair, remains unchanged as the central hub around which the Eurobike universe revolves.”

The two media events, Eurobike Media Days and Urban Mobility Media Days, have been experiencing a high level of exhibitor interest away from the trade show for the themes Sport and Performance in Sölden and Urban Mobility in financial centre Frankfurt.

Lively discussion is also very much a part of the Bike Biz Revolution that takes place the day prior to the Eurobike show. This year sees the second edition of the event that takes a look at the issues faced by both trade and industry.

There are also plenty of new innovations awaiting visitors at this year’s fair. For example, the concept behind the Cargo Bike Area is going to be applied to other areas in the bike market. Currently, there are plans for two new Bike Communities for the themes Performance (road bike and triathlon) and Gravel and Bike Packing.

“The bike market is diversifying fast into more and more product categories and distribution forms,” said Reisinger. “Both market and company structures are changing visibly across the industry. Against this backdrop, it logically follows that the international trade show platform has to diversify its offer to the industry.

“A single trade show concept that offers the right answer for all market participants is no longer possible. In this respect, it is a logical development of Eurobike as the industry’s leading trade show to provide a range of different participation forms in future, to enable every company to benefit from the strong global recognition of the Eurobike trade show brand.”

Eurobike 2020 will take place from 2nd to 5th September 2020 on the exhibition grounds in Friedrichshafen.

www.eurobike.com