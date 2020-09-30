Eurobike Special Edition going ahead with maximum 10,000 visitors per day

Share Facebook

The Eurobike Special Edition is set to take place from 24th-26th November in Friedrichshafen, with a ‘comprehensive’ hygiene and health and safety concept in place to protect all participants, organisers said.

The show will be focusing on networking, know-how and knowledge transfer, in keeping with its slogan “Eurobike Special Edition – The Place To Connect”. The maximum number of visitors will be around 10,000 per day and nearly 400 exhibitors are expected to attend.

“We understand that the bike industry wants to meet up and discuss matters in this exceptional year,” said CEO Messe Friedrichshafen Klaus Wellmann. “Eurobike 2020 at the end of November is an important opportunity for everybody to gain perspective.”

“Larger formats and internationality are understandably more like limiting factors at present,” added head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger, “whereas, modest size events and regionality are perceived as helpful. As such, the coming special-edition Eurobike will be bringing together industry members who do not have to travel halfway around the world by plane. Nevertheless, Eurobike will take place live as we believe that this is important – and this belief is also shared by some 400 international exhibitors.”

Moreover, the central themes at Eurobike 2020 include providing a clear overview of new forms of mobility in the Zeppelin Cat Hall A1 and the Eurobike Awards. The deadline for entries to the Eurobike Awards is 1st October.

Trade shows have been starting to take place across Germany again, including the Interboot in Friedrichshafen at the start of September. There have been compact trade fairs open to trade visitors only, but also large public trade shows with respectable numbers of visitors that offer exhibitors good opportunities to make contacts and conduct business.

Jörn Holtmeier, CEO of AUMA, the German Trade Fair Industry Association, said: “It has become clear that participants view coming to a trade show as similar to situations they are familiar with in everyday life, such as visiting a shopping centre or a department store.

“We are delighted that trade fairs for trade visitors with an international orientation are now taking place again. Comprehensive protection for the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors is in place. All German trade show organisers have implemented detailed concepts that have been approved by the corresponding authorities.”

These efforts have also contributed to the German Government’s decision to allow trade show participants (exhibitors and visitors) to travel to Germany – including if they come from a country outside the EU/ Schengen area and from countries on the German positive list. For more detailed information visit https://www.auma.de/en/exhibit/legal-matters/entry-requirements.

The Eurobike Special 2020 takes place in Friedrichshafen from 24th-26th November and is open to trade visitors only. Tickets are available online on a first-come, first-served basis.

