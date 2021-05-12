Eurobike’s Bike Biz Revolution set to return this year

Share Facebook

Bike Biz Revolution is set to return this year, taking place the day before Eurobike on 31st August.

After its premiere in 2019 and the digital edition in 2020, Bike Biz Revolution is once again looking to mobilise trade and industry experts and major players from the bike industry, with the aim to discuss future issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for bicycles, and is important to capitalise on this, said organisers, both within the industry and by exchanging ideas with experts from other markets. This is why the special conference is being held prior to the Eurobike trade fair in the East Conference Centre on the Friedrichshafen exhibition grounds.

“The Bike Biz Revolution has established itself as an important platform for knowledge transfer in the bike industry because we bring together visionaries and decision-makers,” said Eurobike project manager Dirk Heidrich from Messe Friedrichshafen. “This year, we are delighted to be able to offer a wide-ranging programme to discuss innovative, future-related topics.”

Cem Özdemir, (Alliance 90/ The Greens), member of the German parliament and chair of the German Committee on Transport and Digital Infrastructure, has already signed up as a keynote speaker for this year’s Bike Biz Revolution. He will be speaking during the topic block ‘Mobility and Mobility Mix’. This block will be addressing questions related to digital networking in transport, including sharing models.

The next topic block is ‘Supply Chain’. Bringing bike production back to Europe has already been a subject of discussion for many years. Rising transport costs and longer delivery times as a result of the pandemic are also having an impact. The final topic area is ‘New Bicycle Markets’. The focus here is on e-sports and international distribution channels for bikes and e-bikes. In addition to the presentations, the conference will offer opportunities for networking and professional exchange.

The Bike Biz Revolution programme will be moderated by Frank Puscher, a journalist specialising in e-commerce, user experience, online marketing, digital transformation and new technology.

Eurobike 2021 will be open to trade visitors only from 1st-2nd September and is followed by a mixed trade visitor and end consumer day on 3rd September and a public day on 4th September.

