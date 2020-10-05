Evans Cycles opens new store in Sutton

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles has opened a brand new store in Sutton, London.

With over 4,560 square feet, the new store will stock over 155 bikes. It will have road, MTB, hybrid, electric and kids bikes from Trek, Specialised, Cannondale, Raleigh and Pinnacle, folding bikes from Brompton and a wide range of autumn and winter clothing from the likes of Castelli, Gore, Fox, and Endura. The store also comes complete with a fully equipped workshop and Shimano Service Centre.

Customers at the new Sutton store will also have access to Click & Collect, free test rides, and Evans Cycles’ Ride to Work Scheme.

Matthew Atkinson, head of retail at Evans Cycles, said: “I’m thrilled to today announce the opening of our brand new Sutton store. As a predominantly bricks and mortar business, we have faced a number of challenges over the past year but have worked extremely hard to not only survive during this period but grow our offering to better support the rising number of cyclists.

“Sutton has shown a strong willingness to change the status quo and improve the infrastructure for cycling and walking within the area. We firmly believe that cycling will play an increasingly vital role in the way we move as a nation in years to come, and look forward to helping Sutton’s community Enjoy the Ride.”

In line with all Evans Cycles shops, strict safety measures have been introduced in the new store, including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘two-metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process. As in all shops around the UK, it is also mandatory for customers to wear a face-covering within the store unless they have a medical exemption.

The Evans Cycles Sutton store can be found within the Times Square shopping centre, just off the high street and a few minutes walk from Sutton station.

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Sutton store are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: 10am-5pm

Bank Holidays: 10am-5pm

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: