Evans reopens further nine stores to support key workers

Evans Cycles will reopen a further nine stores to help keep key workers and provide assistance to the increasing number of people travelling by bike for essential journeys and daily exercise.

Since initially reopening 11 stores last month, the retailer has provided hundreds of free bike MOTs to key workers and will now be able to offer the service across all open stores.

As a transport provider, bicycle shops are listed as essential retailers on the Government’s official guidance. Strict safety measures have been introduced to the reopened stores, including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘two-metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process.

“In close consultation with colleagues, and following positive feedback from customers, we have seen there is a demand to offer essential maintenance work that will allow the country’s key workers to keep moving safely,” said a spokesperson from Evans Cycles.

“With this in mind, we are pleased to be able to expand the locations in which we have workshops open to the public. We would like to reiterate that maintaining the wellbeing of our store colleagues, who have each volunteered to return to work, and customers is essential. As such, stores will follow stringent measures on social distancing and cleanliness and we urge all customers to follow the Government’s guidance and only travel to our stores where necessary.”

Where possible, customers are encouraged to shop with online using the home delivery service. The spokesperson continued: “All of the staff at Evans Cycles would like to sincerely thank customers for their continued support in these uncertain times. Their patience and loyalty as we work through this rapidly developing situation is greatly appreciated. The team is doing everything possible to maintain high customer service standards.”

The retailer will also be opening an additional four stores that will function as collection locations by appointment only for customers that are unable to utilise their home delivery service.

