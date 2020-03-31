Evans Cycles to reopen 11 stores to provide support to key workers

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles will reopen 11 of its stores to help keep key workers on the move and provide assistance to people travelling by bike for essential journeys.

In close consultation with colleagues, a selection of stores within key cities and built-up areas have been reopened by those who have volunteered to return to work. As a transport provider, bicycle shops are listed as essential retailers on the Government’s official guidance.

Strict safety measures have been introduced to the reopened stores, including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘2-metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process. Evans Cycles will continue to offer a free bike MOT to key workers, to help those on the front-line travel safely.

A spokesperson from Evans Cycles said: “We have already seen that the bicycle is becoming a preferred means to keep key workers moving. With this in mind, where it is possible and safe to do so, a selection of our stores will reopen focusing on essential maintenance services or to provide parts that will help people stay safe on the road. Early feedback from customers has been very positive and they clearly value the support we are providing at this time.

“This is not business as usual. Maintaining the wellbeing of our store colleagues and customers is essential and, as such, stores will follow stringent measures on social distancing and cleanliness. We urge all customers to follow the Government’s guidance and only travel to our stores where necessary. We will continue to review which stores are open, ensuring we strike the right balance between providing essential services and protecting the health of colleagues and customers.”

Where possible, customers are encouraged to use the online shop and home delivery service. Evans Cycles ‘Click and Collect’ service has also been suspended.

The spokesperson continued: “All of the staff at Evans Cycles would like to sincerely thank customers for their continued support in these uncertain times. Their patience and loyalty as we work through this rapidly developing situation is greatly appreciated. The team is doing everything possible to maintain high customer service standards during these extraordinary times.”

Customers can find up to date information about their local Evans Cycles stores, including which stores are open, on the dedicated store finder pages online.