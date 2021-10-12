Evolving Sports now UK distributor for Amcargobikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evolving Sports Distribution is now the UK distributor for Danish brand Amcargobikes.

Hailing from Copenhagen, Amcargobikes was founded back in 1992. All the bikes are assembled at the in-house factory in Veksø, Denmark.

Evolving Sports said: “We are hugely excited to be bringing Amcargobikes to the UK market at such a significant time when we are all looking at how we can reduce our environmental impact, whether that’s by looking at how we make last-mile deliveries, move our families around cities or by simply using our cars less. With the Energy Saving Trusts grant of up to 40% off an e-cargo bike on temporary hold due to demand, it would seem the UK is really getting behind this new exciting way of travelling.”

Amcargobikes bikes co-founder Martin Andersen said: “We are really looking forward to working with Evolving Sports, their passion and understanding of the future of mobility sits with our own values whilst the service and backup they provide dealers will inspire confidence in this emerging market.”

Evolving Sports is now actively looking for dealers in the UK. All enquiries can be made by emailing sales@evolvingsports.co.uk or calling 0208 0161 829.