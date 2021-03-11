Exposure gives best-selling Diablo 12 light oil slick finish

Share Facebook

Exposure Lights is ‘blinging up’ its best-selling helmet light, the Diablo 12.

“After social media requests from loyal Exposure riders, the Oil Slick Diablo finish is available now for pre-order and shipments will start at the end of this month and beginning of April,” said a statement. “The Diablo has three LEDs to give the rider the most natural of riding beam patterns, long throw down the trail to pinpoint the way ahead then complimented with lensing to enable great peripheral vision to highlight the trail edges.

“On max power, the Diablo’s burn time runs at just over 60 minutes and will see woodland lit up almost as though it were daylight. This combined with the patented TAP technology which allows the rider to rapidly switch between modes, high, medium and low, by simply tapping either the body of the light or the helmet so no need to find a button for fast control to match the pace of the trail.”

SRP: £240

Output: 1800 lumens

Weight: 120 grams

Burntime: Min 1 hr, max 24 hrs

Features:

– Optimum Mode Selector (OMS)

– Intelligent Thermal Management (ITM)

– Smart port technology

– Fast charging

– Cable free design

– Fuel gauge

– Two-year warranty

– Made in the UK

