Extra secures exclusive distribution of Motorex in UK and Ireland

Extra is to start distribution of Motorex Bike Line products for the UK and Ireland from today, 1st February.

Founded in 1917, Motorex is an independent family-owned Swiss company. It offers a comprehensive range of bicycle maintenance products which includes biodegradable cleaners and lubes, greases, hydraulic brake fluids, specialist sprays and suspension oil. The Motorex Racing Fork Oil is used by brands including Fox and Cane Creek in their suspension products.

Motorex has also recently announced a distribution partnership with Shimano Europe to supply a host of European countries.

Extra will be carrying products for all workshop and consumer needs from all Bike Line categories.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Motorex and introducing their high-quality products to the UK market,” said Andy Searcy, brand manager for Motorex at Extra UK. “This should help dealers offer a simple to understand range of cleaning and maintenance products for both the dealer and consumer.”

Martin Wabnegger, area sales manager at Motorex AG, added: “We couldn’t be happier with welcoming Extra UK to the Motorex family because they are a great group of highly professional and passionate people and the perfect partner for us in servicing the bicycle trade in the UK and Ireland.”

The Extra sales team is now presenting the range to dealers with first stock due to be available from the middle of February.

