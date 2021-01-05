Extra UK distribution of Brooks saddles ‘unaffected’ by Brexit

Share Facebook

Extra UK has issued a statement on the distribution of Brooks England saddles in the UK, following reports that supply has been postponed due to the difficulties surrounding Brexit.

In a notice published on its website, Brooks said that, due to saddles being shipped to its logistics centre in Italy, the ongoing changes in the Brexit situation have ‘made it necessary to temporarily suspend all new orders to the UK at this time’.

However, Extra UK said this only affects direct-to-consumer orders from the Brooks website and purchases through the UK distributor are ‘completely unaffected’.

The full statement can be found below:

You may have seen some reports in the press over the weekend about supply of Brooks England saddles to the UK being postponed due to difficulties around Brexit. We want to assure you that this only affects consumers buying Brooks England products directly from the Brooks England website. Orders from anywhere in the world through this website are fulfilled from a single location in Italy.

UK distribution through Extra UK is unchanged. Extra UK will continue to deliver Brooks England products to Brooks Premium Dealers throughout the UK and Ireland. UK consumers can use the Brooks England store locator at https://www.brooksengland.com/storelocator/ to find a local stockist.

Furthermore, we can confirm that UK-made Brooks England products are shipped directly from the Brooks England factory in Smethwick to Extra UK’s warehouse, and not via Selle Royal’s HQ in Italy.

Rest assured that availability of Brooks England products in the UK through its UK distributor, Extra UK, remains unchanged.

