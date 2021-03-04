Fidlock’s Vacuum phone mount wins Design & Innovation Award 2021

Share Facebook

Fidlock has won a Design & Innovation Award 2021 for its new Vacuum phone mount.

Fidlock has been creating innovative products for years, with more than ten million magnetic helmet buckles in use today. Branching out and designing more technology-led products for the cycling market, it has created the ‘revolutionary’ twist technology that appears on its bottles and accessory bag mounts.

The brand’s latest offering, the Vacuum phone mount and cases, have been given the Design & Innovation Award 2021 for Urban Equipment (Off Road).

Offering a range of cases to fit Apple and Samsung phones, with more options and sizes coming soon, the mount uses magnetic guidance to position your phone and is held securely in place with a vacuum force.

For further information on Fidlock in the UK, visit www.ison-distribution.com.