First names confirmed for Cycle Show and London eBike Festival line-up

The first names have been confirmed for this year’s Cycle Show and London eBike Festival line-up.

Stars of the men’s and women’s elite cycling scene from road, MTB and endurance cycling past and present will come together in London this April, including former road world champion Tom Boonen and current MTB world champions Greg Minaar and Evie Richards.

The list of names also includes Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton, Sean Kelly, Martyn Ashton, Mark Beaumont and Paralympic champion Jaco van Gass.

Tickets for the event are selling fast with ‘jam-packed’ line-ups across all three days, said organisers. Guests will be hosted on stage in the theatre at London’s Alexandra Palace to talk about all things cycling and their experiences over the years in front of a live audience.

Brands on board for the 2022 event include Specialized, SRAM, Continental, Cannondale, Canyon, BMC, Vitus, Ridgeback, 3T, Tern, Haibike, Schwalbe, Riese & Muller, Bosch, Swift Carbon, Ribble plus top distributors showcasing their line-ups of cycling’s best brands.

The multi-hall layout at Alexandra Palace means the e-bike audience has a dedicated show within a show. The London eBike Festival also features its own Experts Stage with Shimano Steps covering a range of topics from commuting advice to bike maintenance and more.

Rutland Cycling is hosting a free e-bike drop-in clinic, Vitus is sponsoring the children’s track with a new Balance Bike Fastest Laps competition, and Bike Drop is partnering with the show for the first time to offer secure parking for visitors arriving by bike.

Outside, Alexandra Palace’s hilly parkland will offer an extensive testing area for all types of bike brands with a Demo Village located at the venue’s East entrance and a Mountain Bike/Gravel loop running inside a 1.5km Road/Commuter circuit.

For more information on the Cycle Show visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.