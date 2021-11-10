Five new online bike retailers up and running with Cyclescheme and Citrus-Lime integration

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cyclescheme has announced that five new online bike retailers are up and running with the new integration in Citrus-Lime Cloud POS.

After a successful period of beta testing with Balfes Bikes; Cycle Solutions, Hargroves Cycles, Pauls Cycles, Certini, and Leisure Lakes Bikes are now all able to offer their customers a ‘simple, faster and more efficient’ experience online.

With new partners signing up for this platform feature weekly, there are now a total of ten retailers on board, with the aim of expanding this list to over 100 in the next 12 months.

In month one, over 2% of Cyclescheme transactions were processed through Citrus-Lime Cloud POS, projected to grow to 5% by the end of 2021. These retailers benefit from both an online and in-store end-to-end solution and 24-hour seamless Cyclescheme certificate redemption via the integration with Citrus-Lime Cloud POS.

Greg Noy, head of business development, Leisure Lakes Bikes, said: “Citrus-Lime and Cyclescheme have created a seamless system together to open up an instant checkout for Cyclescheme voucher holders. Virtually no input was needed from our side to get this implemented.

“The new checkout has opened us up to new customers who are looking to shop online with an issued Cyclescheme voucher who would normally have to contact us on the phone or visit a store to place their order.

“The way the checkout integrates with Citrus-Lime Cloud POS is seamless from the point of ordering to being paid from Cyclescheme, everything is automatic and needs no extra input to what normally happens with any other tender and the checkout also works fully with online Click & Collect orders.”

Peter Hargroves, managing director, Hargroves Cycles, added: “The integration has been seamless and enables a far greater customer experience. The entire process is now really slick and has positioned us to only strengthen our e-commerce operations.”

Cyclescheme and Citrus-Lime announced their partnership earlier this year, offering a new e-commerce feature to independent bike shops across the UK. Prior to this, Cyclescheme certificates could only be redeemed and processed in-store.