Forbidden Bike Company appoints Forster in global marketing and UK sales role

Forbidden Bike Company has appointed Olly Forster in a global marketing and UK sales role.

“Much of Forbidden’s DNA can be traced back to the British mountain bike scene and that’s why I am truly excited to have Olly join our growing team,” said Forbidden CEO Owen Pemberton.

“Working directly for a bike manufacturer has always been a dream of mine and I’m honoured to join a team of fellow industry veterans who similarly want to make a positive difference within our sport,” said Forster.

“It’s going to be an action-packed year for the company; from signing an elite Enduro World Series athlete to rolling out our ambassador program to a host of other things I can’t yet talk about…2020 is going to be a pivotal year for Forbidden!”

Prior to joining Forbidden, Forster started his tenure in the bike industry working for a number of prominent bicycle retailers in the UK before entering the world of bicycle media. A ten-year stint as a journalist followed working for the likes of MBUK and Pinkbike amongst others.

“From the shop floor to travelling the world riding and testing the latest bikes and gear, it’s been a rollercoaster ride and the experiences invaluable to my career progression,” he said.

Pemberton added: “Olly’s vast industry experience and his passion for all things mountain biking will help us take Forbidden forwards and demonstrate our commitment within the UK market.”

Forster’s first engagement of 2020 will be at the Burgtec House Show at the Three Horseshoes Country Inn, January 25th to 27th. The Burgtec House Show, organised by the Macclesfield-based component manufacturer is a trade-only affair, hosting a number of premium mountain bike brands from around the world.

“We are always on the look-out for potential Forbidden dealers who we can not only work with as partners but are deeply connected within their local riding community,” said Forster.