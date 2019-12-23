Four distributors to showcase new e-bikes at CORE

Four of the original founding distributors of COREbike will be showcasing new e-bikes from the USA, Italy, Spain and the UK at COREbike next month.

The trade show is returning to Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January 2020.

Upgrade Bikes

Kinesis Rise

“The team at Upgrade will have been making mountain bike products for 25 years in 2020 so they know a thing or two about what British riders need. It’s not surprising then that their first foray into the e-bike market is a capable E-Trail hardtail created for real mountain biking. The Kinesis RISE is born from a British love of the hardtail and coupled with a lightweight Fazua drive system to maintain the fundamental characteristics that make sliding around the woods so fun.

“Thanks to the lightweight and replaceable battery, Rise allows riders to replace the battery and motor system with a blanking plate. So when the time comes, you can ride the Rise as the capable hardtail that it is, completely unassisted. Upgrade will be bringing Rise to Whittlebury for the first time with deliveries to dealers in February.”

Windwave

Colnago EGRV

“A brand known for its Italian heritage and historical success in the professional peloton, Colnago has quietly, but with all the panache you’d expect from the Milanese heavyweight, branched out into the gravel and e-bike markets.

“The brand added an electric version of its flagship C64 bike to the range a little while back and now hot on the tail of the new GX3 gravel bike comes the Colnago EGRV. Part of their ‘Evoluzione’ project, Colnago aim to make their electric bikes look as close to their traditional classic bike frames as possible and you’d be hard-pressed to spot the difference on first glance.

“The EGRV houses a hidden E-bikemotion hub motor system which features a neatly placed battery in the downtube of the full carbon frame, connected to a hub-based motor. The Ebikemotion system, with three levels of assist controlled via the handlebar mount, puts out an additional 250 Watts of assistance. There have been a few sightings of the EGRV in the UK, but dealers are guaranteed a good look at COREbike in the Windwave room.”

Silverfish

Mondraker – Crafty Carbon e-bike

“Mondraker welcomes riders to the new world of e-MTB with the launch of lightest full-suspension e-bike on the market. At sub 20kg weight, the new Crafty Carbon is a performance inspired trail bike with an emphasis on all-round capability.

“Fitted with a full 625Wh battery and powerful fourth-generation Bosch CX motor and featuring World Cup developed suspension and geometry, 29in wheels and hand-picked e-compatible componentry, the Crafty Carbon will amplify riding both up and down. Head to the Silverfish room to get the first look at the Crafty Carbon and see how Mondraker has set a new standard for pure e-performance.”

Ison Distribution

Etility range of e-bikes –Benno

“The man behind the brand is Benno Baenziger – German-born, but residing in California where he co-founded the Electra Bicycle Company back in 1993. Jumping ahead just over 20 years, he launched Benno bikes in 2015.

“The team at Benno have based their thinking for the brand on a simple ethos. The typical e-bike offers a nice ride, but not much utility. Whereas traditional cargo e-bikes are great at carrying heavy loads but can be difficult to manoeuvre in busy cities.

“The Benno team believe what people really need is an everyday e-bike engineered with the perfect blend of ride dynamics, cargo capacity and good looks. Awesome agility with the ability to carry exactly what’s needed. They call it Etility Design and it’s at the heart of every Benno e-bike.

“Benno bikes will be available in the UK from spring 2020 via Ison Distribution. But you can come and see the bikes and meet Ben at COREbike 2020.”

Registration is free for dealers and press: www.corebike.co.uk/registration. Entry to COREbike 2020 includes free lunch and free parking, and WiFi is available on-site. The COREbike registration system ensures that all registrations have to be approved first, so it does not generate immediate confirmations.

Enquiries: chris@corebike.co.uk

Website: www.corebike.co.uk

Venue: Whittlebury Hall Hotel, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Dates: 26th to 28th January 2020