Francesca Gamboni appointed new chief supply chain officer at Accell Group

Accell shareholders have been officially informed about the proposed appointment of Francesca Gamboni as member of the board of management in the role of chief supply chain officer.

Subsequently, the Supervisory Board has appointed Gamboni as per 1st February 2022.

Rob ter Haar, chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated: “We are delighted that Francesca has accepted the role of CSCO at Accell Group. Francesca is a seasoned supply chain executive with international experience.

“She has been deeply involved in a variety of complex business projects during her career and is recognized for her leadership, strong operations skills as well as her sharp focus on people development. This combination of experience and expertise makes Francesca particularly well suited to support the further growth of Accell Group in the years ahead.”

Since 2016, Gamboni has been senior vice president global supply chain at Stellantis (the combination of former Group PSA and Fiat Chrysler) based in Paris. In this role, she has driven innovation and managed a complex supply chain and sales and operations planning globally in a challenging context.

Before joining Stellantis, Gamboni held the position of director corporate supply chain and operations, Nordic Region with L’Oreal. From 2009 till 2013, she served as VP supply chain at Renault-Nissan covering after sales logistics, operations and inbound supply.

As per 1st February 2022, the board of management will consist of three members: Ton Anbeek (CEO), Ruben Baldew (CFO) and Francesca Gamboni (CSCO).

In her role as CSCO, Gamboni will be responsible for managing the global supply chain with a strong focus on supporting the future growth and innovation of Accell Group and further development of the supply chain based on her knowledge and experience in the automotive industry.

The Accell Group employs approximately 3,500 people across 15 countries. Its bikes and related products are sold to dealers and

consumers in more than 80 countries.