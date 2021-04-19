French cycle market jumps 25% in 2020

Share Facebook

The French cycle market jumped 25% in 2020 compared to 2019, Union Sport and Cycle has found.

While the first months were ‘chaotic’ for professionals in the sector, with the closure of industries and the slowdown in supply chains, 2020 ‘considerably accelerated’ the momentum of the market cycling in recent years. It has now reached more than €3 billion in turnover (+ 25%), or 2,684,800 bicycles sold (+ 1.7%).

An even greater success was electric bikes, with 514,672 machines sold (+ 29%) and an average price increase of 21% (€2,079). Quality bikes (more comfortable for long-term practice) at a higher price are more and more popular, the report said. The average price of bicycles (classic and pedelec) sold in 2020 is now €717, an increase of 25% compared to 2019.

Aid for bicycle repairs (“bike help”) has largely contributed to the return to the saddle. In this regard, the market for parts and accessories represents more than €1 billion euros in 2020, a 20% increase compared to 2019.

