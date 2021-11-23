From golf clubs to carbon – Cycling touch-up company G-Paint launches search for distributor 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new cycling touch-up company has just launched on the cycling market and has started its search for a distributor.

G-Paint, a Norfolk-based firm founded by Andy Griffiths, has just taken the jump over to the bike industry, having started eight years ago in the world of golf.

The product is a purpose-designed paint for bicycle frames, which riders can use to touch up those inevitable scuffs and marks that appear on cycling kit.

Griffiths, who started out selling paints for golf equipment, said: “After what was a short worldwide search, it soon became apparent that most cyclists and bicycle owners didn’t have a specific paint to cater for their needs in respect of touching up small nicks and scratches.

“So we set about restructuring the paints chemical composition and pigmentation content to suit touch-up requirements.

“After days and months of research, we have nailed the viscosity down to a tee.”

Griffiths said G-Paint is a tough and durable paint that requires just a single coat to cover scratches on both metal and carbon fibre bicycle frames.

The paints coming in eight colours, which let consumer mix the paints to achieve their desired colour, with examples online of the best way to match the colour of their bike.

G-Paint is suitable for mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX, e-bikes scooters and high-end carbon machines.

The next step for G-Paint is finding partners, as Griffiths is now on the hunt for distributors and retailers in all areas of the cycling market.

He said: “We want to build good relationships with our client base and work alongside them with marketing strategies, also we’d like the RRP to be set in stone as it were – what we don’t want is a price war between companies and potentially devaluing the product.”

Read more: Giant upgrades the Anthem with lighter frame and redesigned suspension

G-Paint retails at £12.99 for a four-pack of paints and £19.99 for the eight-pack, while the company is also offering free UK shipping on all orders over £150 (excluding VAT), while also offering to cover 50% of all international postage fees.

More details available at GPaint.co.uk.