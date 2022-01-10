Garmin releases 2021 Garmin Connect Fitness report, with gravel cycling rising nearly 50%

Share Facebook

Garmin International has today released its 2021 Global Garmin Connect Fitness Report, offering insights into the activities of millions of Garmin smartwatch users around the world.

Garmin customers logged more activities in the Garmin Connect fitness community app than ever before, the report found, with double-digit increases in almost every activity category.

Gravel cycling grew by 49.55% year over year and walking increased by 37.13%.

“In the face of ongoing lockdowns and the emergence of new Covid-19 variants, Garmin users logged a record-breaking number of fitness activities in 2021,” said Joe Schrick, Garmin vice president fitness segment. “We already knew that our customers are performance-driven and resilient, and the data proves that even a global pandemic won’t stand in the way of their relentless drive to ‘beat yesterday.’”

The number of indoor activities logged by Garmin users increased by twice as much as outdoor activities year over year. Fitness sessions that took place indoors rose 20.54% in 2021 over 2020, with pilates and yoga leading the way. Wellness activities also saw strong growth, with a big uptick in breathwork sessions.

The Connect data also found that South America performed 125.41% more breathwork activities, 87.51% more gravel rides and 37.6% more trail runs. Western Europe logged an increase of 59.86% more gravel cycling rides, 14.52% more trail runs and 65.57% more yoga activities, and Eastern European countries recorded an 85.02% increase in yoga activities and a 66.13% increase in gravel rides.

CAMENA (Central Asia Middle East and North Africa) logged 217.11% more pilates activities, 57.53% more gravel rides and 44.96% more swimming activities. Central America performed 54.49% more gravel rides and 43.98% more swimming activities, and North Americans added 34.39% more yoga activities and 28.54% more gravel rides.

Fitness activities logged using Garmin smartwatches rose across the board in 2021, including boating, bouldering, hang gliding, HIIT workouts, rowing and rock climbing.