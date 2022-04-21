GCI’s founder Rob Howes steps back, hands over day-to-day running to Joanna Flint and Katherine Stather

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Green Commute Initiative’s (GCI) founder Rob Howes has taken a step back from the business, handing over its day-to-day running to GCI’s management team, Joanna Flint and Katherine Stather.

GCI is a cycle to work scheme and social enterprise, which aims to get more people cycling, while also advocating for the many benefits of riding a bike. Howes will continue on in a consultative role.

Stather’s background is in digital project management steeped in User Experience (UX). Whilst working in the airline industry, Stather was an integral part of the online development team.

“Working at GCI has been an absolute pleasure,” said Stather, GCI’s operations director. “As a small company, we are able to be agile and have created a system around making the customer journey as fast and problem-free as possible. Since joining GCI four years ago the platform has changed beyond recognition but we have only just started.

“We have lots of exciting projects on the go and are developing further interrogation with our partners. Rob has created a wonderful organisation which offers a great work-life balance and in return, the team are highly motivated and committed to providing excellent customer service. I am delighted that Rob is now able to take step back and take a well-deserved rest.”

Flint is GCI’s marketing director and is responsible for all aspects of the marketing mix. Flint has extensive experience in the luxury goods industry through her time with Seiko Watches, and building on Howes’ initial work, Flint has established GCI’s communications style and approach whilst working within the budgetary limits of a not-for-profit organisation.

“I am thrilled Rob is now in a position whereby he can rebalance his life and spend more time cycling than sitting behind a desk,” said Flint. “I have worked with Rob for four years and it’s been an eye-opener. Being able to work without the constraints of a stiff corporate structure and reacting in real-time to situations as they arise is exhilarating.

“Working for a not-for-profit social enterprise means I don’t have large budgets for big projects but it does enable me to look for innovative ways at maximising my budget. Working for a cause-driven organisation was something I aspired to ten years ago and now it’s happening; it’s an exciting time.”

Working together, Stather and Flint are continuing Howes’ work to break down boundaries to help more people ditch the car and switch to cycling for their commute to work. When Howes founded GCI, its mission was to reduce the amount of toxicity in the air we breathe and help reduce climate change, and today, this mission remains forefront and centre, said the business.